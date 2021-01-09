Kendeza sound divides critics

By Ahmad Muto

Well, it looks like the effort by authorities namely; UCC and the ministry of health to mute hit song Tumbiza sound has started gaining momentum. This was after a one Sharp Emma did his version of the song that is in line with UCC’s request to Eezy to not contradict and mislead the public in the fight against covid-19.

Easy in his Tumbiza sound brags about how they spend time in bars during the lockdown and stay in their past curfew. He also says bars should become quarantine centres where those suspected to have the disease should be kept for fourteen days.

Well, Kendezaa sound does preach the opposite, telling people to follow the ministry’s directive and particularly the DJ to lower the volume.

However, the song has generated mixed reactions with many writing it off arguing that the original is better while felt it’s already the song of 2021.

Marx: kitufu kendeza sound, I love this guy nyc talent.

Trending News: Hit of the year.

Trizzy Sav: Government should consider this Remix.

These refused to rate it;

Shalat Sarah: The first one was better than this anyway.

Flavia Alghatani: Am proud to be a Ugandan. Atleast u could have made another song better than tumbiza sound. Now it’s like they helped u to promote Tumbiza sound

Puree Kay: If you have made remix of this song kidenza song instead of tumbiza song I’ve have gone. Era RIP.