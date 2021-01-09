My daughter will be a bodybuilder, Byekwaso

By Julius Senyimba

Mr Uganda Ivan Byekwaso and fiancée Victoria Bechtold were blessed with a daughter in the final when 2020 was closing.

Now, the Princess is two months and some days old but Byekwaso, who wants her to be a body builder just like him, has already replaced toys with dumbbells.

With the consent of the mother, Byekwaso is now taking the daughter through strength drills while Victoria is recording the father-daughter moment on camera.

The video of the bonding moment was shared on social media by Byekwaso with a caption.

“Fitness is life this how we do it with my princess,” this had social media in-laws react with some in support while others felt sorry for her.

Sedi Moses Shaka “Big champ alongside the little champ”

Zuzana Šimkovičová “What a strong little girl you have just like her daddy”

Harun Njuguna “Dangerous game for now”

Mario Alozius “I can see the biceps already”

Nyanzi Penny Banks “Oh my goodness. This is awesome”