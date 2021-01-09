Nwagi hydrates from whiskey flask

By Julius Senyimba

Singer Winnie Nwagi is that person of all seasons. The Swangz Avenue artist simply can’t stop surprising us with her naughty character.

Just when we are moving on from her fighting with her fans on social media or posting pictures fit for a certain local paper on Jinja road, she swings back in action with a killer.

She took on the doctors’ role of advising people to hydrate all the time but for her, it wasn’t juice or water but hard liquor.

The singer recorded a video of herself in a moving car sipping on a substance in a whiskey flask with a wicked caption.

“Hydrate and mind your own business…Bby #BadManKiller,” this had some applaud her character while others were not impressed at all.

Ug kavuyo256 “Ebyo byosobala naye bakugambe okunaba”

Princess of Busoga “Is that hydrating?”

Sliim Kay “@winnienwagi being famous sometimes is not good for some People.. The way you used to be so humble beautiful and polite but u have changed into a monster and you think you are cool like that! I wish u were still like before. Thank you”

Hussein Kyesswa “Nywa waragi wo no problem”

Mitango Abubakar “the female version of big Sizooooooo Bebe cool”