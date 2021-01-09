Sipapa bashed by Ex’s fan

By Ahmad Muto

City socialite Sipapa received the first lashing of the year online after he just commenting with a four letter word on his ex, Serena Bata’s Facebook post.

Bata wrote: “𝙄𝙣 𝙁𝙚𝙬 𝙙𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝙛𝙪𝙡𝙡 𝙛𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙙#𝘚𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦𝘈𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘴𝘖𝘬𝘢𝘺𝘝𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰𝘓𝘰𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨.” The hashtag looked like it was aimed at Sipapa who actually came out and commented “okay”. Bata’s fans and followers ganged up on him leaving over 100 replies to his comments. No, they were not singing for him the national anthem but assuring him to go get a life.

Jaira: “Sipapa still looks at the ex obusajja obukapa banaye bweyagaliza kano katunulanga enkanyanya zebinege bya mayinja kyoka kesibye kumwaana wabandi lumbe lwamunyuma kalinga olwatika lwetako.”

Shamirah Woodz: “secret admirer… pretending that his Happy…naye nga asula akaaba….if walls could talk.”

Judith Omega: Sipapa your missing? I beg see lips na. Am sure you thought she wasn’t going to make it without u. Sunday Sunday Sunday. How many times did I call u?”

The last time we reported here about Sipapa, he was being accused by the National Unity Platform of attacking their headquarters and shooting at them, injuring some people.