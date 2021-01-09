St. Nelly-Sade drops 2020 rap up song

By Julius Senyimba

Celebrated underground rapper St. Nelly-sade released a six plus minute long rap-up song for the year 2020 over the weekend.

The song with the ups and downs of the nation from political, social, economic corridors is called RAPUP 20TWENTY and yes, we don’t to be like those other spoilers.

The hilarious lines will have you put the song on repeat especially if you have been a fan of his rap ups for years now, you can get the audio off his social media platforms as for the visuals it is still a kitchen concern.

“YouTube Link will be available nga Visuals zifulumye. For now, enjoy the Audio,” St. Nelly-Sade communicated on his social media platforms.

In the comments section, it was all praises.

Ras Onesmus Ratty Rwamuhanda I “Download erimu oluzungu lungi”

Crâcky “As it was still on Soundcloud. I copied the link & used some site to download it last night. Ndi mugezi nyoooo”

St. Nelly-Sade replied to them “Just in case you have issues getting it from Sound cloud: Direct Download http://bit.ly/3pG6YdR. Kindly share with a friend #RapUp20Tweny”

Bulemeezi King “Eno esinga zonna zewakakola but 2019 yali hot nayo”

Aah Mos “Man the song is fire.”