Stop forcing beef between me and Jazmine – Spice Diana

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Spice Diana, a section of the public has been trying so hard for a longtime to get her and fellow singer Lydia Jazmine to start feuding but they have failed. She says she is personally not aware that Jazmine is beefing her and is not beefing anybody in the industry so those against her will die with it in their hearts.

“You people should stop forcing us to have beef with your people. If you really want it to happen, atleast wait for us to first want it to happen. It is not healthy. I want to work with everyone.”

And to those forcing her to consider giving birth, she has assured them that she never enjoyed her youth one single because she became a mother and father at a very young age and therefore wouldn’t want her child to go through the same.

She has rated Pallaso, Gesoteady, EWezy, Crysto Panda and Lydia Jazmine has also released good songs.

It was alleged last year that the singers were in a silent war the reason they had stopped sharing pictures of them together on social media praising each other. It was even alleged that they unfollowed each other on social media as well.