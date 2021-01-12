Bruno K to perform at Ex’s wedding

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bruno K is yet to experience the one of the most painful forms of occupational hazards after one of is ex’s allegedly booked him for a performance.

The singer shared the news on his Twitter page saying he is very sad and heartbroken. “My ex just booked me to perform on her wedding enaku enuma but I have to secure the bag.”

Bruno K’s relationship history isn’t as rich as that of other entertainers but revealed two years ago that he has dated eight girls in the past and had progressed to seeing older women. True to that, the most prominent has been rumours of him dating media personality Faridah Nakazibwe for whom he recorded a song titled “Faridah” and used a doppelganger as a vixen.

His followers have encouraged him to go secure the bag and keep his feelings to him.

It is important to note that lately Bruno K has taken to spending a lot of time keeping tabs on whatever is happening on social media than actually putting out songs. And he is not one of the artistes that have been actively booked during the lockdown.