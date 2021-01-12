DJ Crim’s ‘Katumba Oyee’ video shoot excites social media

By Ahmad Muto

City Disc Jockey and singer DJ Crim left tongues on social media wagging after he managed to secure presidential candidate John Katumba for the video shoot of his song, “Katumba Oyee.”

Following the release of the audio and lyrics video weeks ago that have received critical acclaim and rotation and local airwaves, he has added the much anticipated video onto his body of work.

However, even before dropping it, the raw footage from the shoot has made it to all corners of social, with Katumba as a vixen and a bunch of girls give him all the perks that come with being a star.

When it landed on Sheilah Gashumba, she took the raw footage straight online with the caption. “Wabula Ki Uganda Kitunyumila so all along have been waiting for @realKatumbaJohn‘s response and he has been playing video vixen in a video shoot .”

Some people are already worried that incase he becomes president, the song might be turned into the national anthem.

Chantel: “Let’s for a minute paint a picture while in@realKatumbaJohnGovernance so we will all be singing that song as our national anthem. I’m never leaving my ki Uganda.”

This leaves Crim with the challenge of making sure the video does not turn out to be a disappointment because a snippet of the raw footage already has thousands of views on social media.