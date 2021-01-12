Maggie Kigozi rates Benon’s leadership skill

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and entrepreneur Benon Mugumbya has kicked off 2021 on a high note after securing an appointment as a Board member of the Buganda Heritage & Tourism Board.

Swangz Avenue congratulated him on their official page upon the appointment.

“Join us. Congratulations to our very own Benon Mugumbya upon being appointed Board Member of the Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board. Congratulations. Ssabasajja Kabaka awangaale,” they captioned a pictured of him shaking hands with the Katikiro, Charles Peter Mayiga.

Rapper Navio’s mother, Maggie Kigozi who worked with Benon years ago when she headed the Uganda Investments Authority hailed him for his leadership on a project they worked on where he represented the creatives.

“Congratulations Benon. Continue your leadership journey. Many years ago you worked with #UgandaInvest to identify opportunities and Challenges in the creative Industry for advocacy purposes at the PresidentialInvestoRoundtable,” she wrote.

Benon was one half of the music duo Benon and Vamposs that was big in the late early 2000s. They later split with Vamposs rebranding to Vampino and Benon starting Swangz Avenue.