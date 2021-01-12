MAMAs include Nwagi, finally

By Ahmad Muto

MTV Africa Music Award finally decided to make Winnie Nwagi smile after she trolled them for not including her on the nominations list they released weeks ago. After asking them to take back their award to wherever it came from, they have now included her in their Listeners’ Choice category. Nwagi is set to battle it out with boy group B2C, Pallaso, Slick Stuart & Roja and John Blaq.

From this group, each country will send one musician for the final competition.

Twenty musicians are expected to face off in the final round and the best will receive the award at the finale on February 20.

The Listeners’ Choice award is a very popular, fan-focused category that gives music lovers across Africa an opportunity to vote for one nominee to represent their country at the MAMAs.

“The winner will be revealed during the Broadcast of the MAMA on 20 February.” Nwagi is likely still seething with anger and hasn’t forgiven the organisers. She has shared nothing about with her fans yet.