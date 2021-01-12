Singing Mayanja brothers pay tribute to fallen Dance hall Guru AK47

By Paul Waiswa

Close to 6 years have passed since the demise of Dance hall king Emmanuel Mayanja alias AK47.

In true brotherhood, his brothers, the trio of Joseph Mayanja alias Dr Chameleon (Mr. Solutions), Pius Mayanja trading as Pallaso and Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel paid tribute and visited the ragga muffins final place of destiny.

The Mayanjas who went to their ancestral home in Kalangaalo, Mityana district and shared a moment of silence, respect, appreciation and love with their fallen brother seems not to be easy for them to forget the good memories shared with their fallen brother, according to the posts that each publicized across their respective social media platforms. AK47’s music career had just ignited momentum far bigger than his body magnitude at the time of his sudden demise.

They placed flowers on the grave and further put two crowns to affirm that he was the true dance hall king who will take time to be replaced in the circuit. AK47 was the youngest of the singing Mayanja brothers and at the time of his death, he had several hit songs that still holds boldly his name and reputation in the industry. Rest in perfect peace AK-47