Thank you for believing in me – Tanasha to Diamond as they top YouTube list

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz’s agony, after his Wasafi TV got a six month suspension was shortlived after it emerged he tops the pile of most watched African music videos on YouTube.

On the list of 10 songs, Diamond has three videos that according to analysts, it is courtesy of his good quality music videos and branding. ‘Jeje’ features at number 1, ‘Waah’ featuring Congolese star Koffi Olomide released about 2 weeks ago is at number 3 and ‘Gere’ with his baby mama, Tanasha Donna is at number 7.

The list also has a number of Nigerians – Simi, DJ Neptune, Joeboy, Mr. Eazi, Fireboy and Yemi Alade.

Tanasha took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, fondly referring to Diamond as Baba Naseeb Junior – their son.

“Huge thanks! Gere by myself & Baba @naseeb.junior made it to Most viewed African songs on Youtube 2020. Grateful to @diamondplatnumz for believing in me & collaborating with me on such a big tune & to the supporters who’ve supported me & continue to believe in me so far. Cheers to a greater 2021 Inshallah. The dream continues….”