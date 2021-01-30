Angella Katatumba bounced from court because of slippers

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and city socialite Angella Katatumba got heads turning and people speaking under their breaths on Friday at Buganda Road court where she showed up donning bathroom slippers. Folks present wondered if she is the celebrity they see on TV wearing heavy makeup and designer merchandise.

She had gone to court to follow up on the case of her brother Rugiirwa who got arrested on Wednesday, January 27 over a debt of sh60 million. Angela was dragged on the side by security and schooled on the rules governing the court premises. She explained that she is aware but because she was in a hurry, she couldn’t step out like she normally does. She added that Uganda is still a backward country because in the developed countries, it is very normal to show up at public places wearing slippers.

