Ashburg Kato takes on Zuckerberg, leaves trolls in stitches

By Ahmad Muto

Self-proclaimed blogger Ashburg Kato has turned himself into a laughing stock after he announced that he has quit Facebook indefinitely after his page got suspended by Facebook weeks ago. According to him, the social media platform was his only source of livelihood but lost it because of his political affiliation. He has also warned the Facebook boss, Mark Zuckerberg that he is going to lose so big.

“I warn Mark Zuckerberg that he is going to lose so big, if he does not allow me to use Facebook again. I will make sure that Facebook is no more in all Africa countries,” he said.

This got social media very excited.

Ssemujju Tonricky: “How are u gonna do that if I can’t even a create an income generating source of your own …… Now you’re hear joking too much mbu make a man worth billions to fail. Dude wake up and go make sure then go find yourself a job.”

Kiggundu Kaddugala: “If they can block TRUMP, what about you. Seek guidance from your ancestral spirits. Bakuba bakinjaaji mbu ate tuleete abakalakasi b’engegge.”

Nassif Lubbobbo: “Kyoka omwana ono Ass bag cattle asesesa, you can’t influence you own family and then you talk about driving Mark Zuckerberg out of Africa, wait for the day he will block you face on Instagram and WhatsApp ojakukakasa nti oli buys buusa bwante(cow dung).”

