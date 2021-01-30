Diamond reveals he earns over sh6 billion per month

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has revealed he makes sh67 million (Ksh2 million) every week from his media businesses Wasafi TV and Wasafi radio. And sh6 billion (Ksh200 million) per month from endorsement deals.

He made the revelation while speaking on his own radio station, Wasafi FM. “As for my endorsement deals and advertising business on social media, I get paid over KSh over KSh 200 million. And soon I will be making more because I just signed a deal for the same with yet another company,” Diamond said.

It should be noted is the highest paid East African musician who demands over sh33 million (Ksh1 million) for a performance.

His revelation came barely a day after he made headlines for snubbing baby mama, Tanasha Donna’s kiss while performing together in Tanzania.

