Fabiola, Sheilah gang up on MAMAs hecklers

By Ahmad Muto

City socialites Anita Fabiola and Sheilah Gashumba are not happy with the MAMAs trolls that have taken to calling for boycott to rallying behind any foreigner saying Uganda hosting the prestigious awards is a bad idea.

According to Fabiola, Uganda has received a grand opportunity to market itself but its citizens are doing their best to ruin.

“We have been given one of the biggest platforms to showcase our nation and people are only focused on tearing it down. With all the opportunities that will arise out of this global virtual show, why focus on tarnishing the image of our home?

Meanwhile, Sheilah Gashumba dragged American activist Jeffrey Smith who called out MTV Base Africa for bringing the awards to Uganda regardless of the concerns on the ground.

“In lieu of the @MTVBase Africa’s continued refusal to even slightly acknowledge the serious concerns about hosting its upcoming #MTVMAMA showin #Uganda, I encourage everyone to take over their chosen hashtag, #VisitUganda, to tweet stories and pictures of the reality on the ground,” he tweeted. And Sheilah replied, asking if he has ever visited Uganda. “Honestly, you really need to stop painting Uganda as the worst country on earth. You wakeup everyday to tweet about how bad Uganda is like you are on a payroll. Question is, have you ever been to Uganda? Looks like you are paid.”

