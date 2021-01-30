Fans blast Gravity over “muntu wawansi” song

By Hussein Kiganda

Gravity Omutujju’s new song called “omuntu wowansi” has turned him into a social media punching bag. Some of his fans are not happy with the song hence calling it nonsense and good for nothing.

The “embuzi zakutudde” hitmaker released the song a few weeks ago after his ,”non violent youth” campaign that he had put up during the elections time. The song has won him insults from social media, not only cursing him for the poor song but also for his campaign against violence.

As some called it a good song, the majority of his fans on social media thought he had wasted his money on such a song that has got no mature meaning.

“So you also listened to this shit and concluded to waste your money on this? This is total nonsense,” Prince Emmaton commented.

“And you were smart and happy as if you were singing sense, wabula Mr Cute,” Batatya Ruth wrote.

“Great artists have died the likes of Philly, Radio, Kafeero, Basudde and others have retired, the likes of Juliana, Slyvester Kyagulanyi mwana they left us with these goons masquareding as artists these so called Gravity mwana olinga me kazambi,” Kintu Julius wrote.

“Are you singing or vomiting?” Nakijoba Rosemary commented.

Like the Ebonies, the lugaflow rapper is also known for having wierd titles for his songs like “embuzi zakutudde”, “mpa ku kapayo” and very may others.