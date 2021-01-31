Coco Finger Makes 2021 Comeback with “Zoom”

By Alex Balimwikungu

Mafia Generation Music CEO Moses Okori known by the stage name Coco Finger is back with a new banger “Zoom” after a silent spell in the music industry

In the song, “Zoom” Coco Finger employs carefully crafted word play that resonates with the “scientific’ way of living since the Covid-19 outbreak.

The song, written by Coco Finger and produced by Nessim Pan Pro is carefully crafted for the dance hall with its fast paced beats.

He uses a smattering of Luganda, English and Jamaican patois to drive his message home.

Judging from the song, it is clear the singer has mastered the new trend of modern music. If you are a fan of his hugely popular song, “Woman” released years ago, you will easily groove to this new song. Zoom’

“I have just released the audio. The video will be out soon,” Coco Finger said.

Ever since he relocated to Kawuku, Entebbe Coco Finger had taken a music sabbatical and occasionally came out to donate to charity.

