Don Zella’s Kiss with Tamale Junior was a stunt

By Hussein Kiganda

Recently, Don Zella kissed Tamale Mirundi Junior a son to a popular political orator Tamale Mirundi and this made rounds on social media and in the news.

Well, while many thought it was this sugar mammy love of today, it turns out to be a stunt to bring the Don back to the musical life. Taking to a city TV a few days ago, she revealed that the kissing was a stunt though the loss of the money was real.

“The kissing!! Haha! That was a stunt just. No, the money was real. It’s now a month ago and still missing. They are still working on it…,” She revealed.

The Don has now gone back to the studios to dive into the limelight as she used to do. A few hours ago, she was seen on one of the video shots trying to finalize one of her new videos.

“Yess, that was a video for my latest video…,” She said.

We hope she is not the type of Don as Don Bahati.