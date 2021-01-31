Don’t boycott the MAMAs, Navio to Ugandans

By Hussein Kiganda

Rapper Navio is not well with those who are pushing to boycott the MTVMAMA awards that will be held on 20th of February in Uganda.

He thinks that it is a privilege to have such a huge event in Uganda since it may be a boost to the Ugandan music industry especially giving a helping hand to the young artistes.

Talking on a TV in town, he advised that Ugandans should perceive the event in a positive way rather than the negative way since it may be an opportunity for some other young artistes out there.

“It’s the right time for us to host the MTV MAMA. If you are given permission to hunt and kill the rat in your house, the house should be spared…,” He said.

“I am rooting for s to host the MTVMAMA because I am tired of seeing fellow musicians starve. No one gave me a helping hand when I was starting out, so don’t let young artists suffer by pushing to boycott the event…,” He added.

“As long as the young talents are prioritized to benefit from the MTVMAMA, am all for it. Also, after all this drama is done, Uganda will still remain here…,” he said.

Since the announcement that the MAMA’S were going to be hosted by Uganda, some Ugandans on social media have politicized them creating a perception that those who are pushing for it are pro-government and those against it are on the opposition.







