My name stopped me from contesting for MP – Fresh Daddy

By Hussein Kiganda

You want an opportunist of the century, look nowhere else, Fresh Daddy is right here.

He is capable of turning anything into an opportunity. When he found out that his six years son could be a source of income, we do not know where he threw the cosmetics and gadgets he used in manicure and pedicure.

It took him a very shot time for him to sink into the minds of Ugandans due to his comedy and the fact that he had parentage to young rapper Fresh Kid, it became too easy for him.

Well, the talking rapper is again here to reveal how he tried contesting for a Parliamentary seat but failed due to mistakes he made in his name. The “machupa” singer revealed that if it hadn’t been for a mismatch in the names on his P.7 transcripts, S.6 documents and his birth certificate, he would now be one of those to be sworn in, in May.

“I had contested for a parliamentary position as the MP for Luwero East but things did not go right. My names on different documents were not corresponding to one another.

There are names I had used on my birth certificate and those in school, so, the EC could not give me a go ahead. But I am going to contest next year…,” He said.

Away from his transcripts, the rapper said he was planning on a collabo with a singer from Puerto Rico

“But back to music, I am still doing it by the way. I am going to release my new song with an artist from Puerto Rico.,” He said.

So Fresh Daddy is going to have an international collabo before Gravity does? This world is not fair. And anyway, he is going to contest next year! Are there any other Parliamentary elections next year? We could be behind the curtains.