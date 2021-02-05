Cindy on the spot for not paying influencers

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Cindy Sanyu is on the spot after a bunch of social media influencers came out to accuse her of using their services and failing to clear them. They claim she talked them into influencing her Boom Party concert that happened in March 2020 but are yet to be compensated.

A tweep going by the handle @Johnlaban256 tweeted that the singer has been avoiding him for the last 11 months like the plague. “100k in this January is not little money. I worked and yes, we need to be paid @IamCindySanyu with your management better do the needful. We want our money.”

@AndrewOmuge30 wrote: “Its been a hell of a long wait, they say patience pays but @IamCindySanyu neda nyabo. It is getting out of hand, 11 months now & nothing dropped in our accounts as promised. Sort us & we be friends again.” The hashtag #CindyPayOurMoney has been engineered to drive the message home but the singer and her management are yet to respond.

Cindy had a successful show on March 7, 2020 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The last time an artiste was accused of failing to pay influencers, it was Cindy’s friend, Karole Kasita who failed to pay Nigerian influencers for promoting one of her songs in the West African country. Cindy and Kasita have much more in common than just defaulting on Influencer’s payments but also a music collaboration titled “Mwooto.”