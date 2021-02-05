Daniel Kaluuya receives Golden Globe nomination

By Ahmad Muto

Daniel Kaluuya, British born Uganda actor and writer is back in global news, this time after scooping a nomination in the 78th Golden Globe awards for his role in the movie “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Kaluuya has been nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture alongside Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Jared Leto (The Little Things), Bill Murray (On the Rocks) and Leslie Odom Jr (One Night in Miami).

The film is based on a story by King, Berson, Kenny and Keith Lucas detailing the betrayal of Fred Hampton. The American film revolves around the civil rights movement. It premiered this week at the Sundance Festival and is to be released in the US on February 12.

The annual awards ceremony was revealed on Wednesday, February 4, two months after they’re usually announced, and will have Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson as hosts at the virtual event.

This is the second time Kaluuya is getting this nomination after “Get out” in 2017. The Golden Globe Awards are aimed at recognizing excellence in film and American television.

