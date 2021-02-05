Geosteady accuses ‘bad minds’ of fighting him

By Ahmad Muto

It is no secret singer Geosteady has a lot going on in his life right now, from his baby mama leaving him for a radio host and talking introduction to converting to Islam and raising more questions. The ‘I swear’ singer has now slammed his critics saying they are all fighting to put him down. He put up a tweet on Tuesday responding to a blog story about Bad Black berating him for allegedly having bad breath.

He tweeted: “I pity bad minds behind this!!! You’ll fighting to put me down but Inshallah!!! Don’t pretend to post me you rather leave it thanks.”

After separating with his baby mama, Geosteady put out a tweet accusing moral crusaders of abandoning the boy child and siding with the girl child like they did when his issues with Prima became a social media fodder.