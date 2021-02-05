I have no time for Owoyesigyire – Walukagga

By Ahmad Muto

Singer cum politician Mathias Walukaga, who is contesting for mayorship in Kyengera Town Council on the NUP ticket says the 45 people the police picked up from his home on Tuesday night were his polling agents, not random people who had gathered to have fun. He has argued that it is a plot to weaken his camp ahead of the election.

According to the police statement, most of the suspects are residents of Kawempe as much as they were found at his home in Maya Sub County, Wakiso District.

He said: “What they are doing is trying to weaken my camp. Yes, most of them are from Kawempe. Some are friends, some are artistes. I was briefing them on how to safeguard my votes.”

About being involved in acts likely to spread covid-19 as stated by Police, he says he has no time to respond to the Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala metro, Luke Owoyesigyire, maybe some other time.