Master KG follows Kenzo’s lead, scoops Nickelodeon awards nod

By Ahmad Muto

South African sensational music producer and singer, Master KG of the Jerusalema fame has received a Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Award nomination. The 25-year-old is in the category of the Most favourite Global Star. The song received world wide recognition after it became one of the most played lockdown songs all over the globe.

This year, the award show will be hosted by Keenan Thompson and it will be broadcasted across Nickelodeon, Nicktoons and Nick Jr.

Master KG has already won a few awards, courtesy of the song, one of the most recent, beating Sheebah Karungi among others to scoop the 2020 MTV EMA award for Best African Act. Also, the song has gone Platinum in Europe.

Eddy Kenzo is the only Ugandan act to ever have received a Nickelodeon music award nomination and went ahead to win it in 2018 when he won the Favourite African Star category.