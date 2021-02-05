My Wedding Crown was Inspired by Nabagereka-Judithiana

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Judith Namazzi popularly known as Judithiana has revealed that her wedding crown was inspired by the Nnabagereka of Buganda, Sylvia Naginda.

On her Instagram, she wrote that she felt royal and so that informed her decision for the crown she wore. She shared a photo on her Instagram kneeling down like they do it in Buganda spotting a shiny floral gomesi, the crown ontop of her with a smile from ear to ear and captioned it: “I had to go for a crown because I love love the queen of Buganda.” On a separate post, she added, “I feel so regal in the crown, no lie.”

She also went ahead to narrate how her kwanjula was the most complicated part of her wedding citing that styling her gomesi turned into an extreme sport, while the whole idea of a white wedding nearly broke her. She gave Rema Namakula a shout out for pulling off her wedding in a grand fashion very effortlessly.

She wrote: “Just because we love fashion and being creative at things doesn’t mean it’s easy to style a busuti/gomesi. Infact, this is a niche that some stylists could get into. The market is available. People have kwanjulas every weekend. Why do I say this????? Throughout my wedding preparations, nothing stressed me like the “kwanjula” OMG. (WHITE Wedding preps were a breeze) And this was a very VERY very scientific kwanjula not like Rema’s grand grand introduction. Man, shout out to you Rema for pulling off something that grand. How did you do it?

First off, it’s not about what you want, it’s about what culture predicts and what your parents and their siblings envision.”