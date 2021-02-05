Pastor Mondo now Uganda’s “most wanted”

By Hussein Kiganda

During brighter days, one may think things will never turn upside down. Money comes with bragging, showbiz, commenting on each and everything and all that unnecessary popularity and game. When it packs it’s bags to take off, it leaves cries, embarrassments, shame and court orders. Eventually, one goes missing on the scene. He who didn’t witness the coming of Brian White does not understand the language I am speaking.

Well, doomsday has hit Franklin Mondo Mugisha commonly known as pastor Mondo after the Magistrates Court at Buganda Road issued an arrest warrant against him to answer charges of fraud and acquiring money in false pretense.

The city pastor is charged with taking part in defrauding a large amount of money together with some other religious leaders. This warrant came after he failed to appear before court to answer to this, prompting the persecution team to request for the issuing of the arrest warrant.

A few days ago, the pastor is said to have sought refuge in South Africa from what he called intimidation that would push him into making false utterances that would land him into trouble. Had he seen where all this was leading?

Well, we hope he is not brought back to Uganda on chains like Dominic Ongwen. It would be a disgrace to see the pasters size get back to normal after a good time in Luzira. We pray all goes well for him otherwise…

When the warrant starts to take stir dislocations to him, we shall keep you posted.