Ykee benda resigns as UMA president

By Joan Murungi

When Singer Sophie Gombya resigned as the President of Uganda Musicians association (UMA) last year, she aimed at embarking on a political journey to stand for Kampala central division Woman councilor.

After her departure, singer Ykee Benda who was by then serving as the vice president took over as president whereas singer Cindy Sanyu replaced him as the vice president .

In just a period of six months of service as president, singer Wycliff Tugume alias YkeeBenda has also thrown in the towel. This is something that took a number of people by surprise.

This comes after he (YkeeBenda) took to social media and announced his resignation as the organisation’s head.

“I will be stepping down soon as president of UMA. After three months of deep thought and advise from people I trust, they need someone else, YkeeBenda revealed.

It should be noted that the Uganda Musicians Association was initiated in April, 2019. It was then officially launched in May 2020.



UMA was established to protect, preserve Ugandan music and also promote unity among musicians.