All set for the scientific Valentine’s Day this weekend

By Bayan Nalubwama

Just by looking at the color red, people are reminiscing a series of valentine memories. Some were left on the venue, others were proposed to while some simply recall they have never received a “thing” from people they are in relationships with.

While some ladies are expecting special treats from their men, others are puzzled for their dear men who joined Stingy Men’s Association Uganda (SMAU). These men are busy organizing for a men’s conference and a national prayer night. Their women are just around the corner waiting to be snatched.

There is a plot for everyone. single broke ladies and the where did you get my number from will linkup to think and gossip about what went wrong.

For those who understand the power of a wallet, Comedy store’s Alex Muhangi has organised a valentines dinner at shs500,000 couple, and Shs300,000 singles at Serena hotel

The event will have him busy and he says, he will have no time for his woman. Poor Prim. Well, have performences from performers like MC Mariachi, Sheebah, Spice Diana, Cindy, Afrigo Band, Joseph Sax,Myko Ouma, Maulana and Reign among others.

He says the performances will only and only perform love songs or love comedy. Well, we will see the love jokes Mariachi has to offer for he is known for putting women down.

Kenneth Mugabi has also organised a cozy Valentine for an audience of thirty five people in a private place in Entebbe. The artist will perform only songs selected by the couples. This dinner is at shs 200000 for a couple and 100000 for the singles.