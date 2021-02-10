Cheptegei named Uganda Tourism Ambassador

By Ahmad Muto

Joshua Cheptegei, the World 10,000m record holder has been appointed a tourism ambassador by the Uganda Tourism Board. The announcement was made through the social media pages of the Uganda Tourism Board on Wednesday. “Official. Today, we’ve reached an agreement with world champion Joshua Cheptegei as our tourism ambassador for brand UGANDA. Welcome aboard, Joshua,” UTB wrote.

According to Cheptegei, he is deeply grateful and is going to help rebuild the industry that has been affected by Covid-19. And will also share the story of Uganda with the rest of the world.

“I am delighted to be here this morning- to express solidarity with all the players in Uganda’s tourism industry, as they seek to rebuild an industry that has been nearly destroyed by the Covid-19 pandemic. I am deeply grateful to the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) for having chosen me for this huge responsibility, to be my country’s Tourism Ambassador. I look forward to sharing my Ugandan story to the rest of the world. In the same breath, I wish to call upon every Ugandan, especially those in the diaspora to make it a point to visit and discover more about this our country,” he said.

Singer Eddy Kenzo and socialite Zari Hassan are some of the prominent local figures to have been made Tourism ambassadors by UTB.

