Countries are not built on Facebook – GNL slams troll

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper GNL is clearly taking no prisoners after he slammed a social media troll who called him out promoting his music career projects when they think he should be ranting about local politics.

According to the troll, a one Nakayemba Nic Mayanja on Facebook, they are not giving attention to anything that is not building the country. “We nolonger want to hear anything nga tekizimba Uganda.”

According to GNL, he clapped back assuring the troll that he woke up way before some of them. That it is why he refused to be a part of the ‘Tubonga nawe’ project, alleging that those who participated are yet to be compensated.

“Mwe nanti mwazukuka ffe mwatusanga twazukuka dda…. Kati ate mutuwoganira nga enedgeya. Sente za tubonga nawe twazigana tebanaba nakujikwatako, kati #Bunira!!!! Genda Owuzumire ewalala. Egwanga tebalizimbira ku facebook olega etwe,” he wrote.

A screenshot of the clapback has made more rounds on social media than his latest album, ‘Spear’ that generated a modest buzz since its unveiling months ago.

GNL is known for clapping back at trolls, putting him in the same category with the likes of Winnie Nwagi, Carol Nantongo, Cindy, Sheebah among others.

