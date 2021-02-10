Ghetto Kids nominated in Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards

By Ahmad Muto

Ugandan dancers, the Ghetto Kid’s global footprint has not faded one bit over the years given they have now received a nomination in the prestigious Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Award.

The young stars have been nominated in the Favourite African Social Star category alongside Nigerian comedienne Emmanuella; skit makers, Ikorodu Bois, fast rising Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo and South African magician Wian Van Den Berg.

This is the first time the Ghetto Kids are receiving a nomination in this award.

Emmanuella was first nominated for the renowned kiddies’ awards in 2018 alongside Davido. They both lost to Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards is an annual American children’s awards ceremony show that honours the year’s biggest television, movie and music acts as voted by viewers of Nickelodeon networks worldwide.

