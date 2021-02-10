Give us Radio’s verse – fans react to ‘Zuena’ remix

By Ahmad Muto

Weasel teamed up with Tanzanian singers Rayvanny and Mbosso to redo their hit song Zuena, he originally did with the late Mowzey Radio who was one half of the Radio & Weasel duo. Going by the comments on YouTube, the audio has been well received with a number of positive reviews. However, one prominent question is on why Mowzey Radio’s verses were not added to the song.

They argued that his voice is one of a kind and should have been included.

Spry Eli: “I’m just mad they didn’t include Radio’s vocals on this song. But overall, it’s great.”

Oscar Brian: “All of you guys could imagine if Radio’s voice was here, or you can check the original song, his voice is unmatched, king of vocals, death is inevitable, we can’t deny, May his soul rest in peace.”

Wayona Sulait: “Legends never die, but I wish radio was in this song I swear it could be crazy.”

Weasel, who has largely failed to make an impact as a solo artiste since Radio’s passing, did the remix justice like he did the original. And he received his props.

Esther Nyokabi: “Weasel’s voice is so commanding. Love.”

Khamis Junior: “Weasel has come again we missed your voice.”

The song titled ‘Zuena’ was released by the duo in 2008. It was argued then that it was particularly targeting singer Bebe Cool’s wife, Zuena whom Radio and Weasel had a rather bad relationship with.

Twitter: @MUTOH