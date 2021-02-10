Hamza when? – trolls to Rema’s husband as ex hosts mega baby shower

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Rema Namakula’s husband Dr. Hamza Ssebunya’s alleged ex-wife Betty Bushira has thrown a mega baby shower just months after her wedding. In the photos, she is seen wearing a yellow maternity maxi dress, with her husband kneeling, holding the bump in one.

Given the line was drawn after Hamza and Rema went public, team Bushira that mainly have her sympathizers took to trolling Hamza who got married a year before them but is yet to host a baby shower.

Some argued that Rema wanted someone to pose for pictures with to flood social media but Hamza thought otherwise.

Nisher Rahmat: “Someone needed a person to pose with in pics to show us on social media yet d other needed a life long partners to star a serious relationship. Congrats Betty Bushirah.”

Edith Nanyonga: “Mbu Rem alinda kunda wa kenzo awo ademu okuzaala tayagala kugatika baana.”

Fred Bukenya: “Rema ekiyiso yekubya kya 10yrs family planning anti.kati gamubugumye gonna start taking local herbs yeyoze munda.”

