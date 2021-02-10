Katumba Oyee’s photo with Mukula annoys supporters

By Ahmad Muto

Former presidential candidate turned socialite and social media influencer, John Katumba has appeared in a photo with former minister and NRM mobiliser Mike Mukula leaving his voters wondering.

Mukula posted a photo of them together with the caption: “KATUMBA OYEE The Former Presidential Candidate made courtesy call on me yesterday afternoon and we discussed number of issues….he lost both of his parents at an early age but has struggled with his life until he got his degree , he celebrated his 24 birthday on his nomination.”



Like his critics argued after it emerged the 24-year-old was set to contest, that he was put in the race to confuse them, the photo seems to have added weight to their claim. They said it wasn’t going to stay in the dark for long. And while a section argued that it was too soon to come out, some simply said he had gone to pick his balance.

Also, given that Katumba graduated last year from Makerere University, he must be looking for a job according to some people claiming that Mukula is possibly the connection to the right people.

Chuck commented: “He had come to pick his balance.”

Wabuyi Moses: “Nothing done in darkness is not seen in the light. Finally, you have exposed yourselves…”

There are those that appreciate him for adding an element of fun in the presidential race.

Richard Byemalo: “Bambi @realKatumbaJohnOYEEEE, he really made the campaigns become so humourous, something never seen before”

Prossie Asengere: “He made campaigns very enjoyable.”

Twitter: @MUTOHD

