Nakazibwe is a four-time marriage failure – Nameere

By Ahmad Muto

Media personalities Justine Nameere and Faridah Nakazibwe’s fight is far from over, the former having dragged it into 2021. On Sunday, Nameere shared a post by Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade celebrating her daughter, Meraiah Ekiende turning 21. According to Nameere, Omotola is beyond goals because she shares a birthday with her daughter.

One of her followers, Madina Najjuma – that she claims is Nakazibwe’s fake account – in a now deleted comment took the opportunity to bring up her issues with Nakazibwe from way back at some point involving Nakazibwe’s husband hajji Omar.

Nameere slammed Nakazibwe, asking the follower to stop comparing apples to tomatoes. “Madina Najjuma hahaha, stop comparing apples to tomatoes. Nnyabo in your fake account! Nakazibwe is a four time marriage failure in a rental do not compare her to a successfully married billionaire married to a pilot! Omotola and Nakazibwe cannot be compared! Oh please! Has Omotola ever slept with a grandfather age man for money? Has Omotola ever married a sekadama who lied mbu he is a doctor? Nnyabo namamonde in yo fake account weewumuzeko!” she wrote.

Twitter: @MUTOHD