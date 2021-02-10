Nickelodeon Awards: Trolls vow not to vote for Sheebah

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Sheebah Karungi has yet again received another big nomination is the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Award 2021 in the Favourite African Star Category.

She hopes to beat off competition from international footballers Mohamad Salah and Sadio Mane, South Africans – Rugby Union Player Siya Kolisi, actress Thuso Mbedu and Miss Universe Zonzibini Tunzi.

“I am so pleased & excited to announce that I have been nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids choice award under the Favourite African Star Category. All my lovers can start voting now under the only two official voting entry platforms. You can vote for me using the official KCA site: kca.nickelodeon.tv Or you can vote using Twitter with the hashtags #VoteSheebah & #KCA. Any other platforms used will be INVALID,” she posted on Facebook.

However, like the resistance she met when she received a MTV EMA 2020 nomination that saw her lose to South Africa’s Master KG, a section of Ugandans are still bitter, accusing her of sharing photos on social media instead of adding her voice to whatever is happening in the country. Others have vowed not to vote for her because of her dress code and music arguing that they don’t suit kids.

Hariton Vard: “Tell kids to vote for you ..as they nominated you as their favorite ….for us we busy with adult issues of stopping oppression in the country..”

Flah Nella: “I wouldn’t vote u in a kid’s choice awards. Ye, who even nominated u there banange?”

Tubenawe Cymon: “I think you can see some key words in that nomination “KIDS CHOICE AWARDS” and look at your dressing code.”

Marvin Grayson: “I love your music but wouldn’t allow my kid to listen of course it’s for adults only but it’s fire.”

Twitter: @MUTOHD

