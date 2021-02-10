Ykee Benda trashed, Cindy to be sworn in as UMA president

By Ahmad Muto

Besides music, singer Ykee Benda must not be rated in other areas, leadership being one of them. After months at the helm of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA), according to some, he has done nothing more than just carrying the title of ‘President’ around.

Equally not rated gospel singer, Wisdom Kaye has accused him of incompetence and failing the association on many levels. He has argued that the political campaign season being one of the best moments to market associations like theirs by soliciting support, Benda was busy sharing photos of himself with Martha Kay.

“It’s great achievement as the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA)’s president is retiring. He was incompetent during his tenure thus failed to use the campaign period to lobby for the association,” he said. He added that Ykee Benda’s leadership is the biggest loss the art industry has ever received.

According to Phina Mugerwa, the UMA general secretary, they are awaiting Benda’s resignation so they can swear in his deputy, Cindy Sanyu as president.

Ykee Benda announced last week that he will be stepping down from the presidency of UMA.