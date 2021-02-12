Abenakyo’s room shocks social media

By Ahmad Muto

Former Miss Uganda and Miss World Africa Quiin Abenkyo’s video swaying while singing along to singer Rema’s collaboration ‘This is love’ with Rwanda’s The Ben got the singer’s attention. Rema shared it on her facebook page with the caption, “MISS AFRICA 2018, Queen ABENAKYO Vibing to THIS IS LOVE Anthemmm!”

But what got attention instead is the room she was in. The room looks packed with stuff spread allover the floor from corner to corner as revealed by the panning of the camera. It unsettled a section of social media users that questioned why on earth a beauty queen is living in what is unbefitting of her status. Some said it’s akin to a downtown market for someone who represented Africa as a beauty queen.

Elubega Pacific wrote: “Former miss Africa nga asula bubi nnyo.. A person at her level wouldn’t be recording a video in a setting that resembles a downtown market!.. That lady is an international figure Whenever she appears akimanye nti she is representing African .. you can’t be representing Africa nga you have mattress in the seating room!!”

That triggered other social media users who ran to Abenakyo’s defence arguing that given how she was dressed, it is clear they were at a venue of some function – an introduction or a wedding.

Viorah Ntanga wrote: “Nawe tulekemu they in preparation of a function so that’s not where she stays.”

Shamie Ramez: “Use your brain atleast once can’t you see that they were in a preparation room for some function.”

Abenakyo was crowned Miss Uganda in 2018 and Miss World Africa the same year in China. She now runs her NGO called The Quiin Abenkayo Foundation, focusing on promoting the well-being of girls.

