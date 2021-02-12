Don zella blasts trolls

By Bayan Nalubwama

Reknown socialite Sheila Don Zella has clapped back at fans who trolled her daughter for growing too fast.

.Zella recently celebrated her daughter’s thirteenth birthday. However, fans instead of congratulating her chose to attack the young girl for growing too fast.

In return, the famous Nalongo has advised them to keep on cleaning their saucepans and carrying jerricans of water arguing that they (her and the daughter) are living an American life style Ugandans will never get to understand.

“I will post her everyday I will celebrate her everyday ,for the rest ov my life simply because you not loved doesn’t mean we shouldn’t love our own kids tremendously. Seen bitter comments about her boobs …. she is 13 looks healthy.” She fumed.

Sheila has recently been trending on social media for getting involved with Tamale Junior and releasing a song with lewd lyrics.