I saved for the car, it’s not a gift – King Michael

By Ahmad Muto

According to King Michael, his new Mercedes benz ML 350 is not a gift from the president but a fruit of his sweat. He said president Museveni never bought him the car but offered to repair his that broke down during their campaigns in Eastern Uganda. That he saved for three years for the benz.

“When I met the president, I assured him that my car broke down while campaigning for him in eastern Ugandan, he said they’ll fix it. It is now in the garage. I saved for this for 3 years,” he said.

He argued that those in doubt should know that the president does not give out benzes. “The four artistes with cars from him drive similar types from Japan. He has a type.”

Michael also particularly accused Bebe Cool of blocking him from meeting president Museveni for years.

About why he didn’t use his savings to build a house instead given he was evicted last year because of defaulting on rent, he argued that everyone has their plans.

Twitter: @MUTOHD