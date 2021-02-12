Kabako getting married in April

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Yusuf Senabulya popularly known as Kabako has announced that he will be getting married to his girlfriend of 6 years on April 8. According to him, he realized that the holy month of Ramadhan is months away and because his girlfriend, Jazira has cooked for him for a long time, he has decided they will have their nikkah.

“I realized that in the month of August will be the holy month of Ramathan and when that happens the world changes. So, I had a conversation with myself about it. I have been with this person why not marry her for all the cooking she has done for me. I have been with her for 6 years,” he explained.

Because he kept throwing hints on social media before the announcement, his fans and followers warmed up to it and have congratulated him upon deciding to get married.

