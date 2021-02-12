Kenzo congratulates Cheptegei, critics mock him

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo has congratulated athlete Joshua Cheptegei upon his appointment as a Uganda tourism ambassador on Wednesday by the Uganda Tourism Board.

The BET award winner took to his social media platforms to share his congratulatory message. “Congratulations my brother Joshua Cheptegei and welcome to the team. Let’s do it even bigger,” he wrote.

However, given Kenzo himself was appointed a Uganda Tourism ambassador in September 2020, some of his social media critics took it that they have dumped him for Cheptegei and proceeded to taunt him.

Mugaya Venekent: “Which team, His appointment means you should step aside and Let Joshua take over.”

Nassanga Sophie: “I told you me and u we were born to congratulate others in every situation Kuba nobwa ambassador tobumazzeko mwaka.”

Mugisha Arafat: “Kenzo you can’t be a Ugandan tourist ambassador because you can’t communicate to the International community.”

Charlie Jay: “Unless you tell me that you’re now two tourism ambassadors then if not, one of you have been dumped.”

Some of Kenzo’s fans and sympathizers tried to explain to the trolls that they are thumping their chests for nothing because the position is not permanent.

Ian Givens: “Don’t be excited. The tourism ambassadors keep changing. Even Zari, Anita Fabiola etc all once had the position. Even Cheptgei will leave at a certain point. But Kenzo ain’t coming back to your little camp anyway.” He added: “Phiona you’re missing the point. Thing is, that position is not permanent. So he wasn’t changed because he’s not good enough. But that’s the nature of the position.”

Kenzo was appointed Kenya’s tourism ambassador in 2017 ands upon the expiry of his contract with the Kenyans, he was made Uganda’s Tourism ambassador.

Twitter: @MUTOHD