Davido most followed African artiste on Instagram

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer Davido is officially the most followed African artiste on Instagram. The ‘Jowo’ singer has notched 19.1 million followers putting him ahead of other music fire brands – Wizkid, Burnaboy, Tiwa Savage and Tanzania’s Diamond Platinumz.

Wizkid boasts of 11.8 million, Burnaboy – 6.1 million, Tiwa Savage – 12.2 million, Diamond of 11.6 million followers. Davido has endorsement deals earning him millions, from Infinix to MTN Nigeria, Pepsi, Pampers among others. In 2016, he got signed to Sony Music Africa.

Wizkid has endorsements with some of the same brands as Davido except he has also signed with Dolce & Gabana, Puma and Nike.

Diamond Platnumz has endorsement deals with Pepsi, Parimatch, Nice One and Coral paints in Tanzania. Tiwa has Pepsi, MTN Nigeria, Forte Oil and Maggi in her corner.

Social media has become part and parcel of musicians’ branding and the higher the number, the bigger the perceived brand value and therefore influences endorsements.

