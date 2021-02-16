Douglas Lwanga embarrasses self over Vinka’s baby

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Douglas Lwanga got rather harshly corrected by his Twitter followers on Monday after he shared a photo congratulating singer Vinka over the birth of her baby – as breaking news – weeks later.

According to them, it was made public weeks ago that the MAMAs nominee had given birth. His employer, Next Media particularly on their TV platforms reported the story three weeks ago saying Vinka had given birth to a baby girl.

Ignoring that important fact, right under his nose created excitement among his followers. They took to poking fun of him, asking him if this time it is a baby boy, or if indeed Vinka gives birth in Installments, or twice a year.

Lwanga delivered it as news: “Artist Vinka gives birth. Congratulations Vinka welcome to parenthood.”

Third Born: “Again oba … cos i heard nti she had given birth like weeks ago.”

David Kikabi: “Last time it was a girl I hope its a boy now.”

FSserunjogi: “Azaala buli Saturday.”

Agnes Nash: “How many times does she give birth in one year?”

Serwadda Junior: “She gives birth in installments.”

Twitter: @MUTOHD