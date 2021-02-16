Katumba Oyee wants youth ministry

By Ahmad Muto

Former presidential candidate, John Katumba has now abandoned the idea he conceived after the elections of dragging the IGP Okoth Ochola and EC chairman Simon Byabakama to court. He is lobbying to be appointed the minister for youth and children affairs.

He made the revelation at a press conference he held in Ntinda on Monday where he said his lawyers advised him to give up on the idea of going to court to save his money and time.

He argued that Ugandans who voted for him explained their problems like youth unemployment. According to him, the ministry of youth and children affairs is where he will ably solve the issues affecting the youth in the country.

He also lashed out at those that saw his photo with former Minister and NRM mobiliser, Mike Mukula and claimed he had joined the NRM. He said he has not joined any political party.

