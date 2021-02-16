People vulgarized our ‘Mundawo’ song – B2C

By Ahmad Muto

Music trio, the B2C have condemned the public for vulgarizing their song ‘Mundawo.’ According to them, even where they sing ‘visit your banana’ people pretend to hear ‘feast your banana.’

They argued that they came up with the idea of the song during lockdown where people nolonger visited freely like they did before and therefore the lyrics and title.

“We composed the song during lockdown. That was a time people were not allowed to visit. But we used to chill and eat bananas together. Why are people complicating things? We said ‘visit’, people heard ‘feast.’

They said this while appearing on Alex Muhangi’s Comedy Store where the audience didn’t seem convinced by their explanation at all.

About having Lynda Ddane as the vixen, they said she is one of the people who were on top during lockdown with their night TV shows. So, they approached her as their friend and she showed up. They all denied allegations that one of them is dating Ddane.

