Rema fans relieved as she shares Valentine’s day video

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Rema Namakula became a hot topic on social media on Sunday evening – Valentine’s day after it emerged, she shared nothing the whole day. Some even started wondering if there was a problem in paradise because they expected her and Hamza to paint social media red. Well, she surprised them on Monday afternoon with a video of a surprise celebration Hamza organized for her with the caption, “Wulululu hamzaaa onanzitaaa.” In the video are two saxophonists, red balloons and rose petals on the floor plus a red/white cake on a table. Rema walks into the surprise room arm-in-arm with Hamza, acting very surprised.

Social media immediately went into overdrive. Some argued that Rema organized the surprise herself and made it seem like it was Hamza’s idea. Other’s felt like it was a relief since they were being mocked because their WCW had gone AWOL on Valentine’s day.

Kango Loyce: “Some page was asking for what happened to Rema yesterday now that u have it i hope next time u will mind ur business, this is love.”

Ritah Serenum: “Rema can act she doesn’t look surprised but she pretends as most ladies do, laughing pretending like throwing themselves off bending as if they’re surprised and shocked, fear women.”

AJ Christine: “Finally I knew that my Rema will never disappoint us. See love, love Instead of album photos u have decided 2 drop video. Album Photos loading, we serve the living God. Now Kenzo is sweating inside and outside.

Sharifa Omumbejja: “Finally shaaaa my rema will never disappoint.”

Twitter: @MUTOHD