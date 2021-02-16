Success is just ‘Art’, -Katsha De’bank

By Alex Balimwikungu

Socialite turned philanthropist, Shafique Katumba has since turned into a philosopher and motivational speaker.

Previously famed for attention-seeking antics like ‘fishing’ money from a swimming pool he has done some soul-searching and is ready to empower the next generation in as far as wealth creation is concerned.

On Monday, he reflected on his journey thus far, saying that even with a chequered education, he has since managed to better himself and employ graduates in his business conglomerate.

Katsha De Bank has come out to share his inspirational rags to riches story (Photo: Courtesy)

He said, “I was broke. Deep in debt and a college drop out. Not EVEN a college drop out. I was a high school dropout. Trust me, no one believed in me. Not even myself. But now, I felt desperate to make something work.

He further adds, “ I only tasted success after launching my one-man Tech company, “ Katsche Technology Group” It now employs more than 200 people,” he boasts, adding “ I did not go to Makerere University, but most of my workers went to Makerere University. Success is just an Art,”

Katsha De Bank was previously known for throwing money around in showbiz fashion (photo: Courtesy)

Previously at the launch of his Katsha Education Foundation, the South African based Katsha confessed that education is life and without it, life is miserable.